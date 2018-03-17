Saskatoon celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day on a Saturday, it didn’t take long for pubs to be packed across Saskatoon.

“It is definitely one of our busiest days of the year,” O’Shea’s Irish Pub co-owner Daniel Ford Beavis said.

O’Shea’s Irish Pub opened at 9:30 a.m., to start the celebration. Ford Beavis expected hundreds through the doors, with one door built for humans and a smaller one for leprechauns.

“This holiday is about going out, having a good time, being with friends and family and being boisterous,” Ford Beavis said.

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market was also embracing the holiday. Hania Nahachewsky is a vendor at the market and owns Prairie Pasta Lady. She made green pasta for the occasion.

“As far as the fettuccine goes, I’m almost sold out. I only have a couple packages left, so it went over very well,” Nahachewsky said.

The day was also busy for the River City School of Irish Dance studio. They had teams performing around the city, at care homes, pubs and even at the Saskatoon Blades game.

“Today’s crazy for us. Being a part of the Irish community means going out in the community and dancing as much as we can,” Sam Fairweather, a dancer with the River City School of Irish Dance, said.

“I love how anybody Irish, or otherwise, comes together and can celebrate together and have a good time,” Fairweather said.

While the good times and green beer may be abundant, Saskatoon police posted an image to social media of handcuffs fashioned into a four-leafed clover, reminding residents not to rely on luck and to plan a safe ride home.