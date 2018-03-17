Annual University of Alberta Fun Day showcases wonders of science

Eager young scientists had an opportunity for some hands-on learning at the University of Alberta on Saturday.

It was “Science Fun Day” at the university.

Thousands of kids attended the annual event, which featured 50 different science demonstrations and tours.

Whether it’s chemistry, astrology or zoology, the event aims to show young people what science is all about.

“Science Fun Day is our opportunity to bring the classrooms to us. So by having these interactive science demonstrations and presentations and tours, hopefully we can inspire a few of those kids to pursue careers in the sciences,” Science Fun Day director Michael Bautista said.

The event has been held at the U of A for more than 10 years.