‘Spider-Man’ climbs a bridge; Canada is pretty happy; Katy Perry kissed a boy on ‘American Idol’

WATCH ABOVE: A Global News camera caught “Spider-Man” climbing the Norwood Bridge in Winnipeg.

Spider-Man, or someone dressed as him, was in Winnipeg this week.

And he apparently had a mission to climb a bridge.

As Logan Caswell reported, it’s something you don’t see every day.

In fact, here’s the video again, but this time sped up.

WATCH ABOVE: Katy Perry gives an ‘American Idol’ contestant his first kiss

This incident definitely got people talking.

Here the summary, by senior entertainment reporter Chris Jancelewicz:

Benjamin Glaze went on singing competition American Idol in the hopes of scoring a spot on the reality show. Instead, the then-19-year-old got a kiss on the lips — his first kiss ever — by judge Katy Perry.

He never consented to the kiss from Perry, and said he would’ve refused had the famous singer asked permission in the first place.

But Glaze clarified that he didn’t feel sexually harassed.

Many pointed out that if the genders were reversed, the reaction to this would be different.

Here are some of the more controversial takes:

What do you think?

Hey Canada, do you feel happy?

According to the United Nations World Happiness Report, we’re number 7 (out of 156 countries).

The top 10 countries were: Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

As Maham Abedi reported, the countries were ranked by happiness levels, based on factors such as life expectancy, social support and corruption.

