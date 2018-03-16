Canada
March 16, 2018 8:14 am

Person dressed as Spider-Man climbs Norwood Bridge in Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

WATCH: A Global News camera caught "Spider-Man" climbing the Norwood Brige. He stayed up top for a short time before scaling down safely. No word on if Doctor Octopus was also in the city.

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Early Friday, Global News captured a person dressed as Spider-Man climbing Norwood Bridge in Winnipeg.

We can report the person safely made it off the bridge and walked away without injury.

We’ll have to wait and see if the newly distinguished Spider-Man has any movie potential in the future.

 

 

