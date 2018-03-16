Person dressed as Spider-Man climbs Norwood Bridge in Winnipeg
Here’s something you don’t see every day.
Early Friday, Global News captured a person dressed as Spider-Man climbing Norwood Bridge in Winnipeg.
We can report the person safely made it off the bridge and walked away without injury.
We’ll have to wait and see if the newly distinguished Spider-Man has any movie potential in the future.
