Swan River man killed in another Manitoba snowmobile crash
A 43-year-old man from Swan River is dead following yet another fatal snowmobile accident in Manitoba.
RCMP said this collision happened approximately 6 kilometers southeast of Swan River early Saturday morning.
READ MORE: Winnipeg man killed in snowmobile collision
According to their reports, the man was travelling with a small group when he lost control of his snowmobile, veered off the trail and hit a tree.
He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
RELATED: Two fatalities on Manitoba snowmobile trails over the weekend renews call for caution
Police believe that speed and alcohol were both factors in the collision. The man was wearing a helmet.
It’s the seventh fatal crash in the province since Jan. 20.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.