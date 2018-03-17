Snowmobile Crash
Swan River man killed in another Manitoba snowmobile crash

A 43-year-old man from Swan River is dead following yet another fatal snowmobile accident in Manitoba.

RCMP said this collision happened approximately 6 kilometers southeast of Swan River early Saturday morning.

According to their reports, the man was travelling with a small group when he lost control of his snowmobile, veered off the trail and hit a tree.

He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe that speed and alcohol were both factors in the collision. The man was wearing a helmet.

It’s the seventh fatal crash in the province since Jan. 20.

