Winnipeg man killed in snowmobile collision

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after he lost control of his snowmobile and hit a tree on Saturday morning.

Powerview RCMP said they responded to a report of a collision on Snoman Trail #220, approximately 45 kilometres north of Broadlands Road in the RM of Alexander.

They believe the man was travelling on the trail when he lost control of his snowmobile and veered off the trail before hitting the tree. He was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said he was wearing a helmet at the time.

An investigation is ongoing.