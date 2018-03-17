RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they are on the lookout for a man wanted on a firearms warrant.

Police said Kenneth Lavallee is wanted on several firearms-related charges and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Officers described the 47-year-old man as standing 6’0″ and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was described as having a muscular build, a shaved head and green eyes.

Police warned the public not to approach Lavallee and to call 911 if he is seen. Witnesses who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said they may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.