Crews battle fire at Surrey home

Firefighters are on scene Friday evening battling a fire that broke out at a home in the 8300-block of 121A Street in the Newton area.

Thick grey smoke can be seen billowing out of the house.

Multiple fire trucks and police cars are in the area.

#SurreyBC – There's a fire outside the intersection of Scott Road and 88th Avenue/Nordel. Traffic is very heavy through the intersection with everybody slowing down to take a look. ^TD — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) March 17, 2018

A caller to the newsroom said residents heard several explosions but the cause of the fire is unknown.

More to come…