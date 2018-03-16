Surrey home fire
March 16, 2018 9:33 pm

Crews battle fire at Surrey home

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

Thick grey smoke can be seen billowing out of the house.

Jennifer-Lee/Global News
Firefighters are on scene Friday evening battling a fire that broke out at a home in the 8300-block of 121A Street in the Newton area.

Multiple fire trucks and police cars are in the area.

A caller to the newsroom said residents heard several explosions but the cause of the fire is unknown.

More to come…

