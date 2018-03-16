‘Suspicious package’ detonated by police in downtown Toronto turns out to be plastic grenade
Toronto police say a “suspicious package” that was detonated by officers near one of the entrances to the Air Canada Centre on Friday evening turned out to be a plastic grenade.
A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to the area just after 5:40 p.m., after receiving reports of the package.
Just after 8 p.m., officers used a specialized device to detonate the item. Police later said the area was deemed safe and that the item was, in fact, a plastic grenade.
The spokesperson said there were closures on parts of Bremner Boulevard, York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard as a result of the investigation. But the roads reopened after police detonated the toy.
No one was evacuated and there weren’t any injuries.
The Toronto Raptors were scheduled to play against the Dallas Mavericks at the Air Canada Centre on Friday evening. Gates five and six were closed as a precaution and the game proceeded as scheduled.
