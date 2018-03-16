‘Suspicious package’ detonated by police in downtown Toronto turns out to be plastic grenade

Toronto police say a “suspicious package” that was detonated by officers near one of the entrances to the Air Canada Centre on Friday evening turned out to be a plastic grenade.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to the area just after 5:40 p.m., after receiving reports of the package.

Just after 8 p.m., officers used a specialized device to detonate the item. Police later said the area was deemed safe and that the item was, in fact, a plastic grenade.

Toronto Police just detonated a suspicious package outside the ACC. Area is still evacuated at this time. pic.twitter.com/D61X0UgFW5 Story continues below — phil p (@canuckcam) March 17, 2018

The spokesperson said there were closures on parts of Bremner Boulevard, York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard as a result of the investigation. But the roads reopened after police detonated the toy.

No one was evacuated and there weren’t any injuries.

The Toronto Raptors were scheduled to play against the Dallas Mavericks at the Air Canada Centre on Friday evening. Gates five and six were closed as a precaution and the game proceeded as scheduled.

UPDATE: Gates 5 and 6 for entry to @AirCanadaCentre for tonight's game are closed as a precaution until further notice as police investigate a suspicious package near York Street. We expect all gates to be open as usual shortly. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 16, 2018