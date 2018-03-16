Week 10 – Reid Wilkins takes on the YMCA Community Health Challenge

I’m going to fall flat on my face.

That was going through my mind as I tried a new exercise this week as part of the YMCA Community Health Challenge.

Damien, my personal trainer at the Don Wheaton YMCA, decided we’d go more with strength training on Thursday.

We’ve being doing a lot of cardio and fat-burning exercise recently. While those have helped my endurance, they’ve often left me a sweaty, panting mess!

So Damien switched it up. I did a plank, some pull-ups, and the good ole “Dead Bug.” Then he introduced me to the single-arm shoulder roll out.

Now, fortunately, I didn’t fall flat on my face. But there’s a moment when I was leaning forward when I felt like my arm wouldn’t be able to support my weight. This is a great exercise to strengthen the arms and shoulders.

After 10 weeks of working with Damien, it’s cool to still be learning new exercises. I’m estimating I’ve learned over TWO DOZEN new exercises since I started the challenge!

