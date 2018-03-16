Blogs
March 16, 2018 5:57 pm
Updated: March 16, 2018 6:01 pm

Week 10 – Reid Wilkins takes on the YMCA Community Health Challenge

By Radio Host  630CHED

Reid takes on the "single-arm shoulder roll out" during Week 10 of the YMCA Community Health Challenge.

Reid Wilkins/630 CHED
A A

I’m going to fall flat on my face.

That was going through my mind as I tried a new exercise this week as part of the YMCA Community Health Challenge.

READ MORE: Week 9 – Reid Wilkins takes on the YMCA Community Health Challenge

Damien, my personal trainer at the Don Wheaton YMCA, decided we’d go more with strength training on Thursday.

We’ve being doing a lot of cardio and fat-burning exercise recently. While those have helped my endurance, they’ve often left me a sweaty, panting mess!

READ MORE: Week 8 – Reid Wilkins takes on the YMCA Community Health Challenge

So Damien switched it up. I did a plank, some pull-ups, and the good ole “Dead Bug.” Then he introduced me to the single-arm shoulder roll out.

Now, fortunately, I didn’t fall flat on my face. But there’s a moment when I was leaning forward when I felt like my arm wouldn’t be able to support my weight. This is a great exercise to strengthen the arms and shoulders.

READ MORE: Week 7 – Reid Wilkins takes on the YMCA Community Health Challenge

After 10 weeks of working with Damien, it’s cool to still be learning new exercises. I’m estimating I’ve learned over TWO DOZEN new exercises since I started the challenge!

Follow along each week until the end of March as Reid attempts the YMCA Community Health Challenge.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Reid Wilkins
Reid Wilkins health challenge
Reid Wilkins YMCA
YMCA
YMCA Community Health Challenge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News