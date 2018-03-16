Halifax’s Emera Oval to close for the season on Sunday
The end is almost here.
After seeing more than 100,000 people this season, Halifax’s Emera Oval is set to close on Sunday.
But don’t fret, the city’s parks and recreation staff will be quickly swapping the oval’s ice surface to its concrete format.
This will allow inline skating, scootering and biking options during the spring and summer.
