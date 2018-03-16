Lifestyle
March 16, 2018 2:58 pm

Halifax’s Emera Oval to close for the season on Sunday

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Halifax Regional Municipality is about to close for the season

Natasha Pace/Global News
A A

The end is almost here.

After seeing more than 100,000 people this season, Halifax’s Emera Oval is set to close on Sunday.

READ MORE: Hockey rink proposed for inside of Halifax’s skating oval

But don’t fret, the city’s parks and recreation staff will be quickly swapping the oval’s ice surface to its concrete format.

This will allow inline skating, scootering and biking options during the spring and summer.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Closure
Emera Oval
Halifax
Nova Scotia
Oval
Season End
Skate

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News