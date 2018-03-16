RCMP need help locating New Brunswick man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Caleb Elijah Smith, 21, of Oromocto is wanted for breach of conditions.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Smith but so far, have been unsuccessful.

Smith is described as 5’6″, 130 lbs with red hair and brown eyes. He has several prominent tattoos, including ‘ASAP’ across his throat, ‘BEAT DOWN’ on his knuckles, ‘SMITH’ on his back, and numerous other tattoos on both upper and lower arms.

RCMP believe he may be in the Oromocto area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caleb Smith is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.