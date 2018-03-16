Traffic
Minivan smashes into building under construction in East Vancouver

A minivan crashed into a building currently under construction in East Vancouver.

First responders in Vancouver had a busy Friday morning after a minivan jumped a curb and smashed into a building under construction.

The incident happened at Renfrew Street and E. 1 Avenue before 7 a.m.

Vancouver police have not released any details about how the incident happened or if anyone was injured.

While most first responders have now left the scene, the vehicle remains in the building as crews wait for a tow truck to arrive.

The incident is not affecting traffic but it is a visual distraction for drivers.

 

