One killed in crash outside of Saskatoon

One person has been killed in a crash just outside of Saskatoon.

Warman RCMP said the two-vehicle crash near Highway 684 and Auction Mart Road happened Thursday at around 2 p.m. CT.

One driver was declared dead at the scene. No name or hometown has been released by police at this time.

The other driver was examined by paramedics and is not reported to have any serious injuries.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while police carried out their investigation.