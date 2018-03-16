Dangerous offender status decision expected for convicted rapist Lance Blanchard

A decision is expected Friday on whether Lance David Blanchard, an Alberta man convicted in a brutal June 2014 sexual assault, will be designated a dangerous offender.

Blanchard has a lengthy criminal record dating back to the 1970s and was most recently convicted of sexually assaulting an Indigenous woman who was jailed to ensure her testimony.

The treatment of the victim by the justice system made national headlines last year, when it became public that a judge granted a request by the Crown to keep the woman in the Edmonton Remand Centre during the 2015 preliminary hearing for Blanchard to ensure that she would be available to testify.

The woman had to ride in the same prisoner van as her attacker on at least two occasions.

During that same preliminary hearing, the judge mistakenly called the victim by her attacker’s name before jailing and shackling her during testimony.

Blanchard was found guilty in December 2016 of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, possession of a weapon and making a death threat in the 2014 attack.

The victim, a homeless woman in her 20s who can’t be named because of a publication ban, died in 2015 in an unrelated shooting.

When assessing a dangerous offender application, the court looks at the accused’s patterns of behaviour.

Reported cases show that Blanchard was convicted of rape in 1979, and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. Court documents show he was also “guilty of the offence of confinement in respect to a person in the Penitentiary where he was serving his time.”

A 1980 appeal decision said Blanchard had been institutionalized for about 15 years and suffered from several personality defects, with doctors saying he was “dangerous” and “untreatable.”

As far back as the 1970s, Blanchard admitted he has psychiatric problems and said he unsuccessfully sought treatment. If designated a dangerous offender, he could remain in prison indefinitely.