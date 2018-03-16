Winter weather causes over 100 crashes on Calgary roads

Thursday’s winter blast caused over 100 vehicle crashes on Calgary roads, police said.

About 112 crashes and 10 injuries were recorded from 4 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, police said.

Snow accumulation and icy conditions on area roads made driving a challenge Thursday.

Vehicles could be seen in ditches while others simply got stuck in the snow.

Randy Loyk of the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) said the storm’s aftermath has slowed their roadside assistance services.

“Service calls were running fairly good, only about two hours,” Loyk said. “Winching and tows were running a little longer, about 16 hours.”

The city of Calgary recorded 6.8 centimetres, while some areas like Lethbridge saw about 9 centimetres.