March 16, 2018 7:54 am

Grimsby man facing child pornography charges

A 68-year-old Grimsby man faces multiple child pornography related charges

Niagara Regional Police say a 68-year-old man from Grimsby has been arrested and faces child pornography charges.

Officers began an investigation in January into the online exploitation of children — and as a result, executed a search warrant at a residence in Grimsby on Thursday.

Police say the man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Police say the man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing Friday in St. Catharines.

