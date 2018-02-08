Ontario man faces child porn charges after tip from U.S. officials

THOROLD, Ont. – Police in southern Ontario say a man from the Niagara Region is facing child pornography charges in connection to a case also involving investigators in the United States.

Niagara regional police say they were contacted by American officials in December for assistance in investigating an area resident connected to a case in Utah where two men were charged with child pornography offences.

Police say the investigation led them to a residence near St. Catharines, Ont., where a number of computer systems and media storage were seized and forensically examined.

Officials say a 37-year-old man of Thorold, Ont., was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession, accessing and distributing child pornography.

Police say the man was held in custody until his bail hearing Thursday.