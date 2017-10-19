Canada
October 19, 2017 3:57 pm

Teens charged in Niagara Falls human trafficking case

By Staff The Canadian Press

Niagara Regional Police say a 18-year-old Welland, Ont., man and two teen boys have been charged with offences related to human trafficking.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon/File
A A

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – A police officer investigating suspicious activity around a car in Niagara Falls, Ont., has led to human trafficking charges against a man and two boys.

Police say the officer found a man and girl and the investigation led them to a motel, where they found two more girls.

An 18-year-old Welland, Ont., man and two boys — aged 16 and 17 — were arrested.

They each face eight charges that include trafficking in people under 18, material benefit from trafficking in people under 18, material benefit from sexual services, and making, publishing or possessing child pornography.

All three were to appear in court in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Niagara crime
Niagara Falls
Niagara falls human trafficking
Niagara human trafficking
Niagara Regional Police
St. Catharines
welland

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News