Child pornography charges laid against Hamilton man

A Hamilton man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Hamilton Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

It says the investigation was launched into a man allegedly using a file storage application to upload child pornography.

He was identified as being from Hamilton.

Members of the ICE unit searched a residence last Friday and have now charged 31-year-old Jory Anguish with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say a forensic exam is continuing on electronic devices that were seized and it’s possible that more charges will be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.