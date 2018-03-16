Teen boy seriously injured after shooting in Flemingdon Park
A teenage boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting at an underground parking garage in Toronto.
Toronto police responded to a call around 11 p.m. Thursday at Rochefort Drive and Deauville Lane in Flemingdon Park.
Toronto paramedics said a male teen was located with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any description of possible suspects.
It is not yet known what led to the shooting.
