Crime
March 16, 2018 6:21 am

Teen boy seriously injured after shooting in Flemingdon Park

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Flemingdon Park in Toronto on March 16, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

A teenage boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting at an underground parking garage in Toronto.

Toronto police responded to a call around 11 p.m. Thursday at Rochefort Drive and Deauville Lane in Flemingdon Park.

Toronto paramedics said a male teen was located with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any description of possible suspects.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
boy injured
Flemingdon Park
Parking Lot
Shooting
Toronto Police
Toronto police investigation
underground parking lot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News