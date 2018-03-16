Diversity discussion part of ongoing conversation in Kelowna

Kelowna has seen immigrants from the UK, US and Germany in recent decades.

But more recently, immigrants are coming from places like Jamaica, according to Katelin Mitchell with Kelowna Community Resources.

As the face of Kelowna changes, those helping attract new immigrants to the region hope the city continues to embrace diversity.

The social issue sparked discussion among a panel group in Kelowna Thursday night which was organized by UBC Okanagan.

Carlos Teixiera, UBCO Professor of Geography, said Kelowna is shifting from a tourism and agriculture hub to a university town.

Highly educated immigrants may find themselves drawn to the area, but they often can’t translate their degree or licencing to Canadian standards, an issue he said needs to be addressed.

Teixiera said economic growth is supported by skilled and unskilled workers and Okanagan politicians must attract a balance of each to successfully grow into the future.

Kelowna City Councillor Mohini Singh was part of the panel discussion.

“In the old days we used to talk about racism. Now we’re talking about inclusion, so there has been a transformation,” Singh said.

The panel discussion was meant to inspire further conversations about diversity in the community.