Man convicted in Lukas Strasser-Hird swarming death must wait to hear appeal decision

One of the men convicted in the swarming death of a young Calgary man will have to continue waiting to hear the outcome of his appeal.

Assmar Shlah was convicted in June 2016 in the second-degree murder of Lukas Stasser-Hird.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside of Vinyl nightclub in November 2013.

Shlah is currently out on bail as he waits to see if his conviction will be overturned or a new trial ordered.

A judge reserved their decision after a Thursday hearing, and didn’t set a date for when a decision will be given, according to Shlah’s lawyer Balfour Der.

“I thought the hearing went pretty well on behalf of my client and we’re certainly encouraged by the hearing we got,” Der said.

Nathan Gervais, charged with first-degree murder in Strasser-Hird’s death, was arrested while on the run in Vietnam in February.

His trial will take place over three weeks in May 2019.

Two other men were also convicted in the case. Franz Cabrera was found guilty of second-degree murder and Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

— With files from 770 CHQR’s John Himpe and Global News’ Tracy Nagai and Melissa Gilligan