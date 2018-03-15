Want to be in Outlander? Actors sought in Edmonton, Calgary for Scotland production

Dream of being part of the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated TV show Outlander? Now may be your lucky break, as the show is holding a casting call for Indigenous people in Edmonton and Calgary later this month.

Season four of Outlander will follow the events of author Diana Gabaldon’s fourth novel, Drums of Autumn, which (SPOILER AHEAD) will see time traveller Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and her husband Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) setting up a new life in the 1760s-era American colonies after being shipwrecked at the end of Season 3.

The characters will begin to set up their new homestead — called Fraser’s Ridge — in the North Carolina backcountry, where they will encounter Indigenous people.

The story also follows the parallel life of their adult daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), whom Claire left behind in the 1960s.

Outlander is filmed in Scotland and producers have said it will continue to be shot there, despite the main story moving across the sea, because of the significant resources put into setting up production facilities.

The show is looking for 70 young men, 10 older men, 25 women and 10 to 15 children aged seven and older. Those interested must have a valid Canadian passport, and need to be available for all of May and June 2018. The casting call said a Native Status Card would also be helpful but is not required.

No on-camera experience is required and they’re looking for a range of actors. The production will cover flights and hotel stay in Scotland. Actors will also be paid a weekly fee after their filming is complete.

A representative with the casting company, Toronto-based Lisa Parasyn Casting, confirmed the auditions are taking place but could not answer any questions because of a non-disclosure agreement.

The Edmonton casting call is on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Inglewood building (12308 111 Ave.)

Calgary auditions take place Sunday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel (2120 16 Ave NE.)

In a Q&A with fans on Twitter, showrunner Ron Moore said it’s tricky making Scotland look like America, “but it’s surprising what you can get away with,” adding the show Justified was shot in Southern California but was set in Kentucky, much to his surprise.

Moore told Entertainment Weekly while Scotland will double for most of 18th-century America, “we’ll also go to Eastern Europe and shoot some stuff for the mountains and rivers of North Carolina.”

The King of Men and the Queen of Hearts today on the #outlanderseason4 filming set today in #Glasgow! Thanks to the lovely #SamHeughan and #CaitrionaBalfe for taking the time out of your busy day to stop and chat with the fans! #outlanderfilming #Outlander #Scotland pic.twitter.com/1C4ojsZoYb — Outlandish Journeys (@OutlandishTour) March 14, 2018

Auditions were also be held in Sudbury, North Bay and Toronto earlier this month.

Outlander airs on the W Network in Canada and Season 4 is tentatively set to air in fall 2018.