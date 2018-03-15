Helicopter crash near Deception Mountain caused by power fluctuation: TSB

A 2016 helicopter crash east of Williams Lake was caused by a perceived power fluctuation and the pilot’s follow-up maneuvering according to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) report.

On Thursday, the findings of the TSB’s investigation into the crash were released, which concluded that the crash was caused by a power fluctuation. The Bell 206B helicopter, operated by Far West Helicopters, crashed into the service pad at a remote base camp around Deception Mountain, B.C.

After noticing the power imbalance, the TSB said the pilot attempted to straighten out the aircraft by using aggressive control inputs. His attempts to reduce the rate of descent and airspeed led the nose of the helicopter to tilt upwards, causing it to drop.

The aircraft eventually collided with terrain near the landing pad. The TSB was unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the power imbalance.

The TSB also found that the fuel-cell compartment was ruptured by the landing gear, allowing fuel to leak into a creek nearby. The water’s rapid flow carried the fuel from the crash site, which prevented the possibility of a post-collision fire. The TSB said if a helicopter is not equipped with crashworthy fuel cells, the risk of injury or death due to a post-crash fire is increased.

During the crash, the TSB said the cockpit broke open and collapsed downward, which exposed the pilot’s head to possible impacts. Even though he was wearing a four-point seatbelt, the TSB found that the pilot was not wearing a helmet.

The crash occurred on Sept. 2, 2016 and the pilot was seriously injured.