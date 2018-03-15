Robert Mueller reportedly subpoenas Trump Organization for documents related to Russia investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia, according to multiple reports.

Both the New York Times and ABC News reported Thursday that Mueller’s team, which is investigating Russia’s interference with the 2016 election and possible collusion with Donald Trump’s campaign, issued the subpoena in “recent weeks.”

READ MORE: Robert Mueller wants to chat with Donald Trump about Comey, Flynn firings

Mueller’s order marks the first known time the Russia investigation has demanded documents related to Trump’s business, the Times reported.

Citing people briefed on the investigation, the newspaper reported that Mueller ordered the Trump Organization to bring forth all documents related to Russia and other topics apart of the investigation.

Moscow denies interfering and Trump denies collusion.

Witnesses interviewed by Mueller have been asked about a possible real estate deal in Moscow, although the Trump Organization has denied having any real estate holdings in Russia, the newspaper reported

READ MORE: U.S. hits Russia with fresh sanctions over election meddling, cyber attacks

U.S. stock prices fell on the report, with the S&P 500 reaching session lows, while the dollar slipped against the euro and yen and yields on U.S. government debt moved lower.

The reported subpoena comes as the U.S. slapped sanctions on 19 Russian individuals and five groups, including Moscow’s intelligence services, for meddling in the election and malicious cyberattacks.

–with a file from Reuters