Calgary man shot while he slept believed to be an innocent bystander: Police

A man shot while he slept was likely an innocent bystander, Calgary police said Thursday.

On March 10, police said they were called to a residence in the 3600 block of 29A Avenue S.E. after receiving a call that a man had been shot inside his home.

Police said the man had been sleeping in his bedroom when bullets pierced the outer walls of his house, hitting him as he slept.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Police said he remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have no motive for the shooting, and it is not known if the man was targeted, “but it is believed the victim may be an innocent bystander,” Police said in a news release Thursday.

CCTV footage obtained from the area showed a light-coloured, four-door car had turned into an alleyway before the shooting. Police said they are trying to locate the vehicle and the driver “to determine what, if any, involvement they may have had, or what they may have witnessed while in the area at the time of the shooting.”

Police said they are encouraging members of the public to come forward with information on this case by calling 416-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.