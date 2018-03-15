Vernon killers’ appeals denied

Three members of the Vernon’s so-called Greeks gang have lost their appeals of their November 2012 murder convictions.

Peter Manolakos, Leslie Podolski and Sheldon Richard O’Donnell were convicted of various counts in the murders of David Marnuik, Thomas Bryce, and Ronald Thom between July 2004 and May 2005.

All three are serving life sentences.

They filed an appeal last June on 16 grounds.

The B.C. Court of Appeal announced in a brief online statement yesterday that the appeals were dismissed.

The reasons for that were not released because they have not yet had time to edit out information about Crown witnesses who were subject to publication bans.

The statement says a redacted version may be released at a later date.