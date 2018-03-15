Alleged Armstrong arsonist in court Friday

An Armstrong woman has been charged with four counts of arson related to suspicious fires in the community over the last week.

Colette Leneveu, 60, is scheduled for a bail hearing Friday in Vernon provincial court.

She was arrested Monday night after a resident alerted police to a person in the area of several suspicious fires on Okanagan Street.

Police say there has been six suspicious fires in Armstrong since last Thursday