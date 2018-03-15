Flu numbers on the decline in London, Ontario

It looks like the beginning of the end for flu season in London this year, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Officials say there were 20 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A, and just seven of the B strain, between Mar. 4 and 10. That’s down from 28 cases of influenza A and 37 cases of influenza B in the last week of January.

Since Sept. 1, there have been 38 flu-related deaths all of which were people who were older than 50.

In total there have been 325 cases of the A strain and 391 cases of the B strain.