Flu numbers on the decline in London, Ontario
It looks like the beginning of the end for flu season in London this year, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
Officials say there were 20 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A, and just seven of the B strain, between Mar. 4 and 10. That’s down from 28 cases of influenza A and 37 cases of influenza B in the last week of January.
Since Sept. 1, there have been 38 flu-related deaths all of which were people who were older than 50.
In total there have been 325 cases of the A strain and 391 cases of the B strain.
