Planners suggest denial of Television City condo proposal

The developer of two planned condo towers, that would dramatically alter Hamilton’s skyline, may be fighting an uphill battle.

In a 45 page report that will be presented to the planning committee next Tuesday, city planners recommend against approval of the so-called “Television City” condo project.

Sun shadow and incompatibility with the surrounding neighbourhood are among their stated concerns, in suggesting denial of the needed official plan amendment.

A Toronto developer’s plan calls for 618 units, within 40-storey and 30-storey towers, at the CHCH TV site on Jackson Street West.

Prospective units, ranging in price from $220,000 to nearly $1 million, went on sale last fall.

The current zoning for the site permits medium density residential, such as low or mid-rise apartments. At 43-storeys, Landmark Place on Main Street East is the tallest building in the lower city.