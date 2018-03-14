Politics
March 14, 2018 5:13 pm

Planners suggest denial of Television City condo proposal

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

City planners are recommending against 40 and 30 storey towers on Jackson Street West.

The developer of two planned condo towers, that would dramatically alter Hamilton’s skyline, may be fighting an uphill battle.

In a 45 page report that will be presented to the planning committee next Tuesday, city planners recommend against approval of the so-called “Television City” condo project.

Sun shadow and incompatibility with the surrounding neighbourhood are among their stated concerns, in suggesting denial of the needed official plan amendment.

A Toronto developer’s plan calls for 618 units, within 40-storey and 30-storey towers, at the CHCH TV site on Jackson Street West.

Prospective units, ranging in price from $220,000 to nearly $1 million, went on sale last fall.

The current zoning for the site permits medium density residential, such as low or mid-rise apartments. At 43-storeys, Landmark Place on Main Street East is the tallest building in the lower city.

