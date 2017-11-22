William Shatner blasts Hamilton, Ont., condo developer for using his name

Canadian actor William Shatner is accusing the developer behind a new Hamilton condo project of boldly using his name to help sell condos.

On Wednesday, Shatner, 86, tweeted at Brad Lamb, the Toronto real estate mogul behind the proposed Television City development, and claimed he was using names of celebrities without permission in marketing elements for the upcoming 618-unit project.

READ MORE: Cemetery relocation proposed as part of downtown Hamilton condo tower project

Shatner’s name and caricature, along with that of several stars including Betty White, Bob Barker and Mr. T appeared on a sample price list and floor plans featured on the Television City website.

The condo’s suites were named in tribute to each star. The William Shatner, a two-bedroom, 1,370 square foot “Sky Penthouse” suite, was listed at a “sample price” of $1,023,900.

Mr. @BradJLamb it has come to my attention you are using my name & caricature likeness in your brochures to sell real estate. You are also using the name & likeness of @hwinkler4real & others I do not recall giving you permission to use my name or likeness https://t.co/EBG2lbGBYr pic.twitter.com/moN5n351py Story continues below — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 22, 2017

Lamb did not respond to the former Star Trek captain publicly, nor did he not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Wednesday. References to the celebrities have apparently been scrubbed from the website since, however.

Archived versions of the website confirm Shatner’s name and likeness had been featured.

The $360-million, mixed retail and residential project, proposed for the site of the CHCH TV station on Jackson Street West, is expected to feature two towers, one at 30 storeys, the other at 40. The historic Pinehurst Mansion currently on site would be preserved.

The developer expects it to be ready for occupancy by 2022.