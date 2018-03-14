Science
March 14, 2018 2:17 pm
Updated: March 14, 2018 2:19 pm

Scientists working on new canola varieties to combat clubroot

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Scientists are using the Canadian Light Source to develop new canola varieties that will be resistant to clubroot.

John Trevor / Viewer Submitted
A A

Scientists want to better understand why some canola varieties are resistant to clubroot and are using the Canadian Light Source (CLS) in Saskatoon for help with their research.

Canola is the number one cash crop in Canada, valued at $27 billion, but the effects of the disease can be devastating.

Story continues below

“It can wipe out the whole crop,” said Gary Peng, a scientist at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s Saskatoon Research and Development Centre.

READ MORE: 30 crop-related research projects get $7.7M in funding

There are 50 to 100 varieties of canola available to farmers, but only eight are resistant to clubroot, which causes swelling on canola roots, eventually killing the plant.

Scientists now say those eight varieties are losing their resistance.

Peng likens the problem to influenza, where a new vaccine needs to be developed yearly as the flu virus mutates.

“We need to find new resistant genes and use them efficiently,” Pang stated.

“It is important to have resistance diversity in our arsenal because we know that a single gene will not be long lasting. We need to be more prepared in order to better manage the disease using the resistance strategy.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan growers ditching pulses for canola after price bust

Peng is using the lightbeam at the CLS to examine why some canola varieties are resistant to clubroot and how cell walls changed in response to an infection.

He said the information he has gathered has provided valuable insight as he continues with his research.

“The goal is to be able to use the resistant genes judiciously either by rotating them in the variety or by stacking or pyramiding them in the same variety to carry multi-resistant genes,” Peng explained.

Clubroot on a canola root.

Gary Peng / Supplied

The first case of clubroot in canola was detected in 2003 in several Edmonton-area fields and has since spread to over 2,000 fields across a wide swath of Alberta.

Saskatchewan reported its first case in 2008, but significant evidence of the disease attacking canola roots wasn’t identified until 2011.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Saskatoon
Canadian Light Source
Canadian Light Source Saskatoon
Canola
Canola Clubroot
CLS
CLS Saskatoon
Clubroot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News