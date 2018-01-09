30 crop-related research projects get $7.7M in funding

The federal and provincial governments are providing $7.7 million towards 30 crop-related research projects that focus on issues important to Saskatchewan agriculture.

Funding through the province’s Agriculture Development Fund (ADF) was announced Tuesday during CropSphere 2018 in Saskatoon.

“Investments in agricultural research are critical to ensuring continued progress and increased efficiency for farmers,” Saskatchewan MP Ralph Goodale said in a press release.

“That’s why the Government of Canada strongly supports crop research, like these cost-shared projects in Saskatchewan that will help support the continued growth and innovation of Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sector.”

The 30 research projects include:

The governments are also committing $6.25 million over five years through the ADF to the Crop Development Centre (CDC) at the University of Saskatchewan.

“We’re very proud of our investments through ADF. They create future growth opportunities and help improve the bottom line for producers and food processors,” Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said in a press release.

“Investing in innovative, crop-related projects and supporting research organizations like the CDC not only provides Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers with the very latest in research and development, but also allows our province to be competitive on the world stage.”

Tuesday’s ADF announcement into the 30 projects also leveraged over $3.1 million in funding from various industry partners, according to government officials.