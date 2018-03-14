Ford recalls 62K vehicles in Canada, 1.3M in North America over faulty steering wheels

Ford is recalling roughly 1.3 million vehicles in North American, including over 60,000 in Canada, because of loose steering wheels.

The vehicles affected by the recall are certain Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models assembled between 2014 and 2018.

Affected models are:

-2014-17 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Aug. 6, 2013 to Feb. 29, 2016

-2014-18 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018





-2014-18 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018

Ford said the steering wheel bolt may loosen over time, causing the potential for the wheel to detach, leading to the loss of control over the vehicle.

The company said it’s aware of two accidents involving injury allegedly related to a faulty steering wheel.

Ford said auto dealers will replace the steering bolts with longer ones that have a larger thread and nylon patch at no cost for owners.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S08.