B.C. high school teacher who was suspended for profanity-laced tirade suspended again

A Vancouver high school teacher that had to take conflict management courses after a curse-laden tirade last year was issued a two-week license suspension this February after a second anger-filled incident in November.

Maple Fun Sun Low was teaching a Grade 11 English class when a student asked if they’d be watching a film of the Shakespeare play they were studying.

According to the consent resolution agreement document – filed by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation – Low lost his temper and began screaming at the student. The document says Low yelled at the rest of the class saying they were “being a**holes” and to get out of their “stupid little brains.”

“Low’s tirade lasted approximately 20 minutes, and students reported feeling shocked, uncomfortable and scared,” read the document.

After class, the student told him she didn’t appreciate him yelling at her, to which he responded: “I don’t appreciate you.”

In the agreement, Low admits to having said those things to his students.

Last summer Low was suspended and forced to take a conflict management course after he swore at five students of his Grade 12 English class, calling them “f***ing bitches.”

Low resigned from the district at the end of January.