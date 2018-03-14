Lakefield Chiefs
March 14, 2018 12:18 am
Updated: March 14, 2018 12:20 am

Lakefield Chiefs clinch Orr Division championship

By Global News

Lakefield Chiefs defeat Port Perry Mojacks 5-1 to win Orr Division title.

The Lakefield Chiefs have captured back-to-back Orr Division titles after knocking off the Port Perry Mojacks in Game 5 of the PJHL East finals.

The Chiefs got a off to strong start, building an 3-1 lead in front of a raucous crowd of close to 400 fans at the Lakefield-Smith Community Centre Tuesday night.

Five different players factored in on the score sheet for the Chiefs as they skated to a 5-1 victory, scoring were  Jeff Hawthorne with a goal and assists, while Tarren Jank, Evan Durant, Aaron Vatcher and Matt McIntyre also scored, while Cole Robbins had a pair of assists, with singles to Mitch Ogilvie and Jordan MacLean.

Lakefield Chiefs win Orr Division trophy defeating the Port Perry Mojacks 5-1 on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Submitted

Chiefs goalie Micheal Christie who was cut by Port Perry three years ago was sensational between the pipes, making  29 saves for the victory.

The Chiefs will now face the winner of the Port Hope versus Amerherstview series in the Schmalz Cup quarterfinals.

 
