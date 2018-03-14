Lakefield Chiefs clinch Orr Division championship

The Lakefield Chiefs have captured back-to-back Orr Division titles after knocking off the Port Perry Mojacks in Game 5 of the PJHL East finals.

The Chiefs got a off to strong start, building an 3-1 lead in front of a raucous crowd of close to 400 fans at the Lakefield-Smith Community Centre Tuesday night.

Five different players factored in on the score sheet for the Chiefs as they skated to a 5-1 victory, scoring were Jeff Hawthorne with a goal and assists, while Tarren Jank, Evan Durant, Aaron Vatcher and Matt McIntyre also scored, while Cole Robbins had a pair of assists, with singles to Mitch Ogilvie and Jordan MacLean.

Chiefs goalie Micheal Christie who was cut by Port Perry three years ago was sensational between the pipes, making 29 saves for the victory.

The Chiefs will now face the winner of the Port Hope versus Amerherstview series in the Schmalz Cup quarterfinals.