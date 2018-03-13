City of North Vancouver mayor bows out, won’t seek re-election

After 25 years in municipal politics, North Vancouver mayor Darrell Mussatto has announced he won’t be seeking re-election this October.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve our community,” read a statement from Mussatto. He served 13 years as mayor and 12 as a councillor with the city.

In his statement, Mussatto lists a number of initiatives he led as mayor, including a new home base for North Shore Rescue, a new library, and legalization of secondary suites in duplexes.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to achieve,” Mussatto told Global News. He said that even though he’s not sure about what’s next, he’s not ready to retire.

“I’ll be excited to do something next, but I don’t know what it’s going to be,” he said.

Mussatto hopes the city is able to move forward on more sustainable transportation, including better bus service, so people don’t have to use their car as often.

“Now it is time to move on to new challenges and I do so knowing that our City is in good hands and up for the future ahead. It has been a real honour and I feel blessed,” read the end of his statement.

Mussatto faced controversy back in back in January after making a comment about “camel toes” during a council meeting when talking about crosswalk markings for cyclists.

