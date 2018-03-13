Potholes plague Calgary once again

With warming weather, Calgarians are literally running into potholes again.

According to Kal Tire manager Mark Murphy, his shop at Marlborough Mall has definitely noticed an increase in traffic with people who have run into issues after going over potholes.

He said the majority of problems show up as bent rims, but “in some more severe cases you can have a tire separation if you hit the pothole hard enough.”

According to the City of Calgary’s website, “repairing potholes is a big part of maintaining Calgary’s roads.”

The site says repairs are handled on a priority basis and the city recommends residents report concerns through an online service request.

The 311 mobile app allows Calgarians to report a pothole by submitting a photo.

Sean Somers, with the City of Calgary Transportation department told Global News Tuesday afternoon that service requests for the start of 2018 are actually down compared to previous years.

From Jan. 1, 2018 to March 13, 2018 the city had received 691 service requests, compared to 967 from the same time period in 2017.

Murphy warns you can alter the alignment of your vehicle if you hit a pothole the wrong way, and always recommends getting your vehicle checked if you have any concerns.

According to the city, crews need dry pavement and warm weather in order to create a lasting fix, with work generally beginning in April and continuing through the summer.

“At this point we’d likely do a temporary fix on spots where it poses a safety concern (i.e on Glenmore, Crowchild, main drags, etc.). But there’s still so much snow, on the roads, that SNIC (snow removal and ice control) will be our priority for the next while,” Somers said.

He also said at this point, spring clean-up is scheduled to begin on April 1, but that will be heavily dependent on the weather.