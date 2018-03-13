Calgary man killed in skiing accident at B.C. resort

A 22-year-old Calgary man was killed in a skiing accident on Monday at the Panorama Mountain Resort near Invermere, B.C.

In a news release Tuesday morning, officials from the hill said the man was skiing on a beginner trail named Out Rider and it’s believed he hit a tree on the side of the run.

According to the release, ski patrol was on scene within two minutes of the accident, and a helicopter was requested one minute later, however the man passed away as result of his injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the family. This is a tragic accident and we are doing everything we can to assist family members during this very difficult time,” said CEO and president of Panorama Mountain Resort Steve Paccagnan.

Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck with the Columbia Valley RCMP told Global News on Tuesday the man was wearing a helmet and goggles at the time of the accident.

Vatamaniuck said the man was skiing with his family at the time, and described the incident as “heartbreaking for the family.”

“Our community is deeply saddened by this event and I want to thank the entire response team for their speed, emergency care and professionalism,” Paccagnan said.

Paccagnan said the conditions at the hill were sunny with no new snow overnight.