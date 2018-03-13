Crime
March 13, 2018 6:34 am

2 suspects wanted after driving vehicle into Toronto home: police

Police are looking for two suspects after a vehicle drove into a house in Toronto on March 13, 2018.

Toronto police are trying to locate two suspects they say drove a vehicle into a house in little Italy.

Police responded to a call around midnight at Mansfield Avenue and Clinton Street.

Authorities said occupants living in the home were not injured but the house is severely damaged.

Police said two suspects were seen fleeing from the smashed car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

