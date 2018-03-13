Environment
March 13, 2018 1:49 am

Coast Guard investigating possible fuel leak in Vancouver’s English Bay

By Online News Producer  Global News

The possible oil slick as captured by the Global 1 helicopter Monday evening.

Global News
A fuel-like substance that spilled out into the waters of English Bay was spotted Monday evening.

The Global 1 helicopter caught sight of a sheen of fuel-like liquid sitting on top of the water at around 5:30 p.m. The images show a long trail of liquid spreading in the bay.

It’s not yet clear where the liquid came from, nor how or when it ended up in the water.

The Canadian Coast Guard is on scene. A spokesperson says crews found “a small sheen of non-recoverable product” after searching the area. No other pollution was found, but the CGC says it will continue to monitor the situation.

The City of Vancouver is aware of the situation and says it will work with the CGC and other groups to address the potential spill.

