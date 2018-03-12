B.C. driver fumes after he said he was overcharged at the pump twice at the same station

It’s a case of deja vu for a B.C. driver after he said he was overcharged at the pump.

Chris Bradford said the price display on the fuel dispenser kept charging his credit card when he finished filling up at the Petro-Canada station at Harris Road and Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows last month.

“The pump was charging me. I was not receiving any fuel, but my dollar value was going up,” Bradford said.

The Pitt Meadows resident captured this latest incident on his cell phone and estimated he was overcharged close to a dollar.

“We know the prices are going higher and they are still charging us for what they’re not giving us,” said Bradford.

This isn’t the first time Bradford has contacted Consumer Matters after being overcharged at the pump.

In April 2017, less than a year ago, he was overcharged for gas at the same station.

Bradford used his cellphone to record himself pulling out the gas nozzle as the pump continued to run, with the price jumping from $119.99 to $120.15.

“When I was watching it happen, the first thought through my mind was, I can’t believe what I am seeing,” he said.

“How can this happen twice?”

Bradford said because he didn’t bother to raise the matter with Petro-Canada this time because he received the runaround last time.

Consumer Matters reached out to Suncor Energy, Petro-Canada’s parent company, and was told Measurement Canada, a federal agency, actively monitors the marketplace to ensure regulations are being met.

“We had our Measurement Canada certified vendor go to the station to inspect the pumps (as a precautionary measure we had all the pumps checked). They were not able to replicate the scenario that was described at the pump.” – Suncor Energy.

According to Measurement Canada, in B.C., two per cent of gas pumps inspected in 2017 were found to be measuring inaccurately.

Of these, 59 per cent were found with measurement errors favouring the consumer and 41 per cent were found with measurement errors favouring the retailer.

Bradford said he’ll fill up at another pump from now on.

“Once was too many. Twice is definitely too many. I will not be filling up or getting any product from this station again,” he said.