Penticton’s airport to receive multimillion-dollar improvements

Penticton’s airport is getting a facelift.

Transport Canada is spending $6.4 million to modernize the busy airport and improve security and safety.

Ledcor Construction has been awarded the contract, which will include reconfiguring the main concourse, expanding the arrivals hall and baggage claim area and building a new airline check-in counter. It will also build new offices, rental car kiosks and washrooms.

READ MORE: Penticton airport to get $5 million facelift

“The number of passengers and aircraft using the Penticton Airport in the last two years has grown rapidly,” Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said in a news release.

“In 2014, we invested $7.53 million to repave the airport runway and taxiway, as well as expand the airport’s passenger holdroom. Today’s additional investment will enhance the airport terminal building and is important for improving airport safety and security at this busy airport that services communities within the South Okanagan.”

Work is expected to take two years, starting in spring 2018.

Penticton’s airport terminal building was originally constructed in the early 1960s as a single-storey wood-framed structure.