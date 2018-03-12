Nova Scotia Health Authority looking for missing patient

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is looking for a missing patient, who failed to return as planned to a Dartmouth hospital.

The health authority would not reveal which hospital the man is a patient of, but said it is in the Dartmouth area.

According to the NSHA, Ali Ahmed Ahmed, 35, is considered a risk to himself and others and that risk “increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.”

Ahmed Ahmed is described as an African-Canadian man, with brown eyes and a gap between his front teeth. He is six-feet-tall, weighs 219 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket over a blue shirt, black jeans and a pair of grey and black sneakers.

NSHA is asking anyone who spots him to contact their local police.