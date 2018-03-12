Canada
March 12, 2018 4:47 pm

Nova Scotia Health Authority looking for missing patient

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is requesting the public's assistance in locating 35-year-old patient Ali Ahmed Ahmed, who failed to return as planned to a Dartmouth hospital.

Provided/ Nova Scotia Health Authority
A A

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is looking for a missing patient, who failed to return as planned to a Dartmouth hospital.

The health authority would not reveal which hospital the man is a patient of, but said it is in the Dartmouth area.

According to the NSHA, Ali Ahmed Ahmed, 35, is considered a risk to himself and others and that risk “increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.”

Ahmed Ahmed is described as an African-Canadian man, with brown eyes and a gap between his front teeth. He is six-feet-tall, weighs 219 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket over a blue shirt, black jeans and a pair of grey and black sneakers.

NSHA is asking anyone who spots him to contact their local police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ali Ahmed Ahmed
Dartmouth
Missing patient
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Health Authority

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News