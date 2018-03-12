Air Canada system outage leading to long delays at Vancouver Airport

If you are heading to Vancouver Airport (YVR) Monday and flying on Air Canada, be prepared for a long wait.

Due to a malfunction with Air Canada’s system, passengers are unable to check in and drop off baggage.

Passengers are reporting long lines at the airport and it appears some flights are grounded until further notice.

Many departing flights out of YVR are now being delayed.

Air Canada is responding to people on Twitter, saying they apologize for any inconvenience and hope to have the system back up and running soon.

However, the outage is affecting Air Canada travellers everywhere, not just at YVR.

Air Canada is experiencing technical issues with their computer systems nationwide. Passengers advised to check with AC for updates. Thanks for your patience as our partners address the issue. — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) March 12, 2018

Note for all travellers flying out of YVR on @AirCanada today. Airline system outage is impacting flights nationwide. We appreciate everybody's patience. Updates will be provided here: https://t.co/RV1SNqnQi3 — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) March 12, 2018

We're currently experiencing an interruption at our customer Contact Centres and https://t.co/9y0kvWG2OP. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working towards restoring our service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 12, 2018

Grounded at YVR as #aircanada has massive system failure #aircanada sucks pic.twitter.com/nJHCgHwsOb — Heather 爱童 McCracken (@F2FHeather) March 12, 2018

Been waiting to drop my baggage off for almost an hour ! #yvr https://t.co/VZ4dh6vjfw — Ian (@ishawzy) March 12, 2018