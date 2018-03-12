Air Canada system outage leading to long delays at Vancouver Airport

If you are heading to Vancouver Airport (YVR) Monday and flying on Air Canada, be prepared for a long wait.
Due to a malfunction with Air Canada’s system, passengers are unable to check in and drop off baggage.
Passengers are reporting long lines at the airport and it appears some flights are grounded until further notice.
Many departing flights out of YVR are now being delayed.
Air Canada is responding to people on Twitter, saying they apologize for any inconvenience and hope to have the system back up and running soon.
However, the outage is affecting Air Canada travellers everywhere, not just at YVR.
