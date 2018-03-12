Canada
March 12, 2018 12:12 pm
Updated: March 12, 2018 1:04 pm

Air Canada system outage leading to long delays at Vancouver Airport

By Online News Producer  Global News

An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner wide-body jet airliner lands at Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C., January 26, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
If you are heading to Vancouver Airport (YVR) Monday and flying on Air Canada, be prepared for a long wait.

Due to a malfunction with Air Canada’s system, passengers are unable to check in and drop off baggage.

Passengers are reporting long lines at the airport and it appears some flights are grounded until further notice.

Many departing flights out of YVR are now being delayed.

Air Canada is responding to people on Twitter, saying they apologize for any inconvenience and hope to have the system back up and running soon.

However, the outage is affecting Air Canada travellers everywhere, not just at YVR.

 

 

