Winnipeg police seeking suspect in machete attack

Police in Winnipeg are asking for help from the public in locating a suspect involved in a violent attack on a woman in Shaughnessy Heights.
Officials said the incident happened at around 6:15 a.m. Feb. 24 on Magnus Avenue between Chudley Street and Buller Avenue.
The victim was hit with a machete repeatedly. After falling to the ground, she was kicked in the head, face and upper body.
Police are looking for Vincent Rupert Thompson, 29. He is described as 6′ tall, approximately 170 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Thompson is currently wanted for Aggravated Assault.
Police warn against approaching Thompson — contact authorities immediately instead.
This investigation by members of the Major Crimes Unit continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
