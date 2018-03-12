Saskatoon, Regina under special air quality statement

A special air quality statement has been issued for Regina and Saskatoon.

Environment Canada says stagnant winds under a ridge of high pressure are creating elevated pollution levels over the two cities on Monday.

At-risk people, including those with heart and lung conditions, should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities.

Elevated pollution levels can aggravate those conditions, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

Children and elderly people are also being advised to take it easy.

Authorities also said people in general should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Air quality is expected to improve Tuesday as a westerly flow moves into the region.

