U of S researchers say they can better predict storms caused by rising temps

Researchers say they’ve come up with a way to better predict severe storms and protect infrastructure caused by increasing temperatures in Western Canada.

Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) said they’ve seen temperatures rise up to 8 C in winter over the last 50 years in the Northwest Territories.

At the same time, temperatures across the Prairies have risen two to three degrees overall.

Water resources professor John Pomeroy said they have come up with a more precise model to predict what the future could look like as water levels continually change.

Pomeroy said there is 14 times more water flowing out of eastern Saskatchewan now than in the 1970s and 1980s.

He said their research can help in designing municipal reservoirs to store water in the spring for periods of summer drought.