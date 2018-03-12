Ontario PCs poised for majority despite unpopularity of Doug Ford: poll

A new poll sees Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives forming a majority government in the upcoming election, even though plenty of Ontarians are no fans of newly minted leader Doug Ford.

According to a Forum Research telephone poll conducted on Sunday, 48 per cent disapprove of Ford, the former Toronto city councillor named leader over the weekend following a chaotic convention.

Over a third say they approve of Ford as PC leader, and 16 per cent said they didn’t know, the poll found.

READ MORE: Christine Elliott concedes Ontario PC Party leadership to Doug Ford

One fifth of those polled who identified as Tory voters said they were not on board with Ford’s leadership.

Despite those numbers, support for the party remains strong among decided voters, the poll found. If an election were held today, 44 per cent would vote for the Tories, while the Liberals would get 27 per cent and NDP would come in at 24.

Forum Research said that would translate to the PCs earning 84 of 124 seats in the June election. The New Democrats would form the Opposition with 29 seats, and the Liberals would hold onto just 11 seats.

At the same time, the poll showed that nearly half (48 per cent) of respondents said they were less likely to vote for the Tories with Ford as leader. Twenty per cent said they were more likely to support the party.

READ MORE: Doug Ford declared Ontario PC Party leader after chaotic convention

“Doug Ford’s leadership of the Progressive Conservatives has polarized Ontarians, with half saying they are less likely to vote for the party in the next election,” Forum research president Lorne Bozinoff stated in a news release on Monday.

READ MORE: Doug Ford says Kathleen Wynne’s ‘days are numbered’ in 1st appearance as Ontario PC Party Leader

“However, four in 10 would still vote for Ford’s Conservatives, more than enough to propel Ford into the premier’s office, with a healthy majority. Despite the positive numbers for the Conservatives under Ford, it seems that Ontarians are not so much accepting Doug Ford and his leadership, as they are rejecting the other alternatives.”

The results of the Forum poll are in step with an Ipsos poll conducted last month that showed the PCs enjoying strong support — 38 per cent of the vote — despite having endured weeks of tumult following the resignation of Patrick Brown.

The poll is based on responses to an interactive phone survey of 923 Ontario residents. Results based on the total sample are considered accurate within plus or minus three per cent, 19 times out of 20. Within subsamples such as age or gender, Forum says the results are less accurate. The pollster said the data has been statistically weighed where appropriate to reflect the province’s demographic makeup according to Census data.